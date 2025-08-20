Salop Leisure League round-up: Just two perfect Premier Division records remain

Both sides made it three wins from three on Saturday - though in very different manners.

Kaleem Ramzan grabbed the only goal of the game against his former side as Dawley edged out Bridgnorth Spartans 1-0, with Town goalkeeper Emmanuel Adomako named man of the match.

That not only stretched Dawley's perfect start to the season, but ended Bridgnorth's run at two wins.

Meanwhile, FC Nations were putting Wem Town to the sword with a 7-0 triumph.

Paul Drago and substitute Hayden Norry each bagged a brace, while Najmudeen Issah, Logan Mansell and Billy Pugh were also on target.

Church Stretton Town are now third after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ellesmere Rangers, with Jack Briscoe scoring for Stretton and Marc Griffiths netting for Ellesmere.

Wrockwardine Wood and Shrewsbury Juniors have joined Church Stretton and Bridgnorth Spartans on two wins from three thanks to weekend victories.

The Wrockites won 3-1 at 10-man Prees United, for whom Leon Depaul scored and was then sent off. Jake Challenor, Dan Stone and Cian Fenlon saw the visitors fight back to win 3-1 after half-time.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Juniors edged out Telford Town Reserves 4-3 thanks to goals from Tyrese Jones (two), William Jervis and Nathan Muller. Shaun Davies (two) and Jason Clare replied for Telford.

The biggest win of the weekend's fixtures was delivered on Friday night as Shrewsbury Up & Comers thrashed Llanymynech 10-1.

Back on Saturday, Lewis Jones was the hat-trick hero as Gobowen Celtic beat Shifnal Town 1964. Charlie Morris was also on target.

Elsewhere, Whitchurch Alport 1946 were 4-0 winners at Albrighton.

Mereside Rangers are top of Division One with three wins from three after beating Ercal 1975 4-0 - Warren McFadden (two), Jordan Davies and Charlie Warren the goalscorers.

Unbeaten St Martins are second with seven points after triumphing 5-1 at Allscott Heath Reserves, while third-placed Brown Clee are one of six teams on six points after winning 8-2 at Wem Town Colts thanks to a four-goal haul from Matthew Whitehead and doubles from Daniel Corfield and Joe Markall.

SAHA won 6-0 at Ercall Colts thanks to Sam Carter (two), Zechariah Newton, Declan Harris, Alex Grange and Harvey Millington, while Matthew Minton (two), Owen Shedden and Regan Hampson fired Ercall Rangers to a 4-0 victory at Telford Town Development.

Elsewhere, Harry Nesbitt hit a hat-trick in Ercall Evolution's 6-2 triumph over AFC Weston Rhyn, while Wrockwardine Wood Devlopment edged out Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development thanks to Jamie Porter and Ryley McPartland.

And Fletcher Allmark bagged a brace in Shawbury United Development's 4-1 triumph at Ercall Aces.