Whitchurch Alport miss the chance to move into the top three

Whitchurch are currently sixth in league table but they were unable to get the better of third-placed Northwich at the weekend.

Joel Jones' effort from close range on the hour mark was the difference between the sides as only two league games went ahead at the weekend due to the FA Vase.

Shifnal Town were due to take on OJM Black Country in Shropshire but their game fell foul to the weather as it was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Shifnal sit in 12th place in the league but they have played two games less than most and seven less than Stourport Swifts in fourth due to their FA Cup run.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth's woeful start to the season continued as they were thrashed 4-1 by Bilston Town.

Adam Nazir got the first before Haydn Hall converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

Lewis Taylor-Boyce got Bilston's third and Soms Sibanda added a fourth, Ethan Jarrett added a consolation for Bridgnorth.

They are second from bottom having taken just three points from their opening 16 games - somehow Paget Rangers are below them on goal difference having played a game more.

Allscott Heath and Market Drayton Town were not in North West Counties League Division One South action this weekend as both sides had mixed fortunes in the FA Vase.

Drayton progressed to the next round of the competition after a 4-0 thumping of Hereford Pegasus.

Nicky Parker bagged a brace before half-time before Max Raine added a third just before the hour mark.

Isaac Shaw added a fourth into the second minute of added-on time at the end of the clash to put the icing on top of the cake and ensure safe passage to the next round.

However, Allscott were on the receiving end of a thrashing away at Skegness Town as they were beaten 4-0.

They competed in the first half of the clash as it was 0-0 at the interval.

But Kyle Radford's penalty in the 51st minute got the ball rolling for the hosts before Declan Johnson scored two goals in five minutes to put his side in a commanding position.

Radford then got his second of the afternoon when he converted 17 minutes from time.

In league action, Shawbury United's clash against top-of-the-table Stafford Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

And in Hellenic League Division One Ludlow Town were also beaten 4-0 by Southam United. They sit in 10th place in the table eight points clear of the bottom three.