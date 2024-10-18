Shrewsbury battle their way past Lincoln in Cup

Salop took the lead in the 10th minute when Zoe Child slotted home from close range.

But Lincoln came from behind and soon led after scoring twice in quick succession.

It looked like Town would trail at the break as the visitors were awarded a penalty and a chance to goal two goals clear.

But that spot-kick was then saved by goalkeeper Katy Smith and Salop went straight up the other end and scored as Kim Bebbington calmly finished from inside the 18-yard box.

A crazy first half was then concluded one minute from the interval as Katie Doster headed home from a corner.

Town were then able to grind it out in the second period and go through to the next round.

Shifnal Town did not fair so well in the competition as they were thrashed 4-0 by Northampton Town.

Goals from Jemima Footitt, Fay Noble, Jade Bell and Amber Pearson secured the Cobblers’ place in the next round, where they will travel to take on Shrewsbury.

Telford also progressed through to the next round of the cup after a 3-2 victory against Ilkeston Town.

Abbie Baldwin gave the Bucks the lead with a cross-come shot before Charlotte Budd added a second just minutes later.

Ilkeston did half the deficit, but Telford restored their two-goal advantage before the break as Budd got her second of the afternoon.

A late Ilkeston goal made it a nervy final few moments for the hosts, but they clung on to see out the win.

The New Saints were in Adran Welsh Premier League action as they smashed five past Swansea City.

Chantelle Teare scored a hat-trick for Shauna Duffy’s team as the inflicted the Swans’ heaviest defeat in the history of the Welsh Premier League.

Caitlin Chapman and Maria Francis-Jones also got on the scoresheet for TNS.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Whitchurch Alport got the better of Albrighton.

Bethany Cooke gave the visitors the lead at half-time thanks to her 38th-minute strike.

And Cooke put the icing on top of the cake when she got her second of the afternoon five minutes from time.

It was a competitive game which saw both sides end the clash with 10 players.

Chloe Ellis saw a straight red for Albrighton, while Hayley Ralphs was dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.

The other Shropshire side in that division, Allscott Heath, were without a game.