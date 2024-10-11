Meadow Men looking up after a nightmare schedule

Their last five games have been against top-six teams in Midland League Division One, and after a chaotic start to the season are still winless.

But manager Jack Griffiths is confident going into their game against Saffron Dynamo, saying they have an almost full-strength squad, with Matty Gritton a doubt for Saturday.

“We just want to kick on,” he said. “We’ve had really tough fixtures, but we have been in the games. I’m really proud of the lads, what they’ve done since they’ve come in.

“So we just want to get three points, pretty much. We’re at the relegation zone where we don’t think we should be, if I’m quite honest. Especially the run of fixtures we’ve had.

“I’m quite confident going up Saturday to Saffron.”

Despite a tough run in the league, Bridgnorth have had success against higher division sides in the cups. They drew 4-4 at Whitchurch on Tuesday before losing on penalties and knocked Brocton out of the Midland League Cup in late September.

“Obviously, they’re a step five team, so we’re just showing what we’re about,” added Griffiths. “I didn’t think they showed us enough respect if I’m quite honest. And that’s where the goal-fest came from.”

Griffiths is proud of his freshly-assembled side, highlighting Ethan Jarrett, Joel Westwood, Craig Gregg, and Reagan Wardle – who Griffiths thought was brilliant.

“Any step five side should be looking at him, but we want to keep him as long as we can at Bridgnorth,” he said. “Everybody’s fighting for places at the moment and confident going into the next couple of fixtures, especially Saturday and the following Saturday against Bilston.”

Meanwhile, Whitchurch Alport hope to build on their cup win in midweek as they play Atherstone Town in the Midland Premier.

The came back from 4-1 in the second half to win on penalties against Bridgnorth – in stark contrast to their 2-0 loss last Saturday.

Shifnal Town turn their attention to their game against 1874 Northwich after their FA Cup run ended. Town are 12th, but if they win just three of their games in hand they could go second.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath travel to league-leaders Stafford Town and Shawbury United visit Barnton with hopes of ending their four-game losing streak to escape the relegation places.

Market Drayton Town hope to build on last week’s win as they face Cheadle Heath Nomads in North West Counties League First Division South.

Boss Dan Dawson said: “Saturday will be a good one for us to win, they are doing well in sixth and it will prepare us well for the FA Vase against Hereford Pegasus in two weeks.”

Ludlow Town face table-topping Droitwich Spa in the Hellenic League Division One, having beaten Wellington 6-0 in the Hellenic League Cup in midweek.

And Telford Town will want to hold on to their lead at the top of the West Midlands League Premier Division against a Dudley Athletic side unbeaten in their last three games.