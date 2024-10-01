Alport hit back in style to claim the Premier points

The hosts took the lead just four minutes into the contest before doubling it in the 21st minute, giving Whitchurch a big task on their travels.

But the visitors halved the deficit in the 35th minute when a pin point cross from Callum Knowles handed a tap-in to Lewis Bloor.

Whitchurch were struggling to create a big chance to draw themselves level until they were awarded a penalty following a magic solo run from Josh Beamond, which Tom Messham converted in the 72nd minute.

Just three minutes after levelling, Whitchurch took the lead after more good work from Beamond set up goalscorer Ellis Turner.

The visitors hung on to complete their comeback and secure all three points.

In the Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth are still winless after 13 league games following their 2-0 home loss to Nuneaton Town.

Goals in either half from James Harrison and James Spruce condemned Bridgnorth to another loss, making it 10 in 13 games, leaving them second bottom of the table on three points, only above Paget Rangers on goal difference.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath came out on the wrong end of an 11-goal thriller, losing 7-4 at home to Ashville.

Promotion chasing Ashville went 3-0 up early on, including one goal from the penalty spot, before William Rogers struck to offer some hope for Allscott.

But that hope was dashed before half-time, as the visitors added a further three goals, including another penalty, to take a 6-1 lead into half-time.

Rogers scored again for Allscott just three minutes into the second half, before Brandon Tanomjit netted and Rogers completed his hat-trick, to make it 6-4 by the 62nd minute.

But Allscott were unable to carry on their momentum as Ashville added a late seventh to wrap up the win.

Elsewhere in the league, Market Drayton Town lost 2-0 at Abbey Hulton United, while Shawbury United were beaten 1-0 at home to Winsford United.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town drew 2-2 at home to Cheltenham Saracens.