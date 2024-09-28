Hednesford Towns pays tribute to 'tricky' Shifnal Town after FA Cup draw

Kory Roberts walloped the bar early on for the Pitmen who had more power and play without creating much else, while the lower-ranked hosts stayed strong and created opportunities, hitting the bar themselves through ex-Premier League ace Elliott Bennett five minutes from the end.

“They hit the bar, we hit the bar, other than that there wasn't much in it,” said King.

“We had the better start and a couple of half chances but they had a couple too. It was the right result but we more than deserved the replay.

“It is the FA Cup. I have been at the end of knocking out top-end teams before and no team has a divine right to get through, they are fighting for the same thing as us and total respect and credit to Shifnal, they had a go.

“We have no given right to dictate and dominate the game just because we are from a higher level, you have to earn that right and we have another opportunity on Tuesday.”

Sion Spence’s corner swirled into the heart of the box where Roberts crashed a close-range header against the woodwork in the seventh minute.

Hednesford continued to edge territory and possession but lacked clout, their efforts summed up when Manny Duku nodded back across goal for Jack Bearne to slip at the vital moment.

Shifnal’s Kevin Monteiro went within a killer touch of the opener in the 32nd minute, Joe Thomas recycling a half-cleared ball to the back post for the midfielder to glance wide having got the right side of Roberts.

Omar Holness squared for Duku to clear the bar from the edge of the box early in the second half but Monteiro had another great chance to fire Shifnal in front, Thomas sliding into his run but keeper Jack Rose raced out to smother his prodded effort seven minutes into the second half.

Dom McHale flashed wide with a fierce 25-yard strike on the move and Bearne miscued a volley when a corner dropped to him at the far post but Hednesford had a close call when Bennett’s dipping effort came back off the face of the bar five minutes from time with substitute Tom Hill just unable to sort out his feet to find a gaping net on the rebound.

It means both teams are in the hat for Monday's fourth qualifying round draw alongside this weekend's qualifiers and clubs from the National League.

The winner of Tuesday's replay at Keys Park will be one win away from the first round and the introduction of League One and League Two sides.

Hednesford (4-1-2-1-2): Rose; Rowe (Holness, 49), Roberts, Johnson, Taylor; Maye; Bearne, Spence; McHale (Alamu-Tajudeen, 90); Stevenson (Jervis, 62), Duku.

Unused subs: Trickett-Smith, Brown, Endall, Gwilt.