Market Drayton on revenge mission against county rivals Shawbury

Shawbury beat Dan Dawson’s Town 2-1 last month when they met in the North West Counties league.

Dawson said: “Shawbury got one over on us when we conceded sloppy goals from our point of view.

“We need to try to take our unbeaten home form away from home and if we play like we did against Foley or Sandbach I think we can get a result.”

Shifnal Town travel to Atherstone Town in the FA Vase, ahead of another knockout fixture in the FA Cup a week later when they host Hednesford Town in the third qualifying round.

AFC Bridgnorth are without a game this weekend but will be looking to stage a big cup upset against a strong Midland Premier side in Brocton on Tuesday.

Recent managerial appointments Jack Griffiths and Craig Gregg will be hoping to carry some momentum into their Midlands League Cup fixture after an impressive 1-1 draw against Division One leaders Smethwick Rangers in the week.

The Meadowmen remain second bottom of their division while tomorrow’s opponents Brocton are third in the Premier Division.

And Bridgnorth secretary Steve Groome said “Things are definitely coming together.

“The results don’t show it, but the performances are much improved and we have been the better team in our last few games.

“I’m more confident we are going in the right direction now than I have been in the last 10 years.”

Bridgnorth will be keeping an eye on Allscott Heath tomorrow, who also face Staffordshire side Brocton, this time in the Vase.

Whitchurch Alport travel to Stourport Swifts in the Midland Premier.

Meanwhile, in the Hellenic League First Division, Ludlow Town play relegation-threatened Wantage Town.

West Midlands Premier League leaders Telford Town are firm favourites to second-bottom Dudley Sports as they look to extend their advantage at the top.