Alport ease to victory as Shifnal see red in defeat

Their most recent victory saw them ease past Highgate United 3-0. Craig Pritchard gave the home side the lead after 25 minutes, but it wasn’t until just after the hour-mark that Whitchurch had some breathing space.

Harry Bower scored the second in the 64th minute before Lewis Bloor put the icing on the cake with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

George Scott’s red card went a long way to defining the result between Shifnal Town and Dudley Town.

Shifnal’s Scott was sent off just after the break, but it was not until the 70th minute that Ethan Muckley got the game’s decisive goal.

In Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth got a 2-2 draw away at Nuneaton Griff – Ryan Bright and George Lycett on target for AFC’s second point of the season.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Allscott Heath were beaten 1-0 at home by high-flying New Mills.

Harry Dean’s goal in the third minute was enough to decide the clash and keep New Mills within touching distance of league leaders Stafford Town.

Allscott on the other hand will be looking over their shoulder.

They are four points clear of the drop zone 11 games into the season, but have managed just four wins.

Market Drayton Town are having a similar season to their Shropshire rivals. Both teams have the same number of points having played the same number of games.

But that is largely down to Drayton’s 5-0 thrashing of Foley Meir at the weekend.

Harry Baggaley gave them the lead in the first minute before Nicky Parker doubled their advantage midway through the first half.

Jack Finney scored on the half-hour-mark to make it 3-0 before Parker got his second of the afternoon within three minutes of the resumption.

Parker completed a perfect afternoon for the Shropshire side when he rounded off his hat-trick 15 minutes from the full-time whistle.

Shawbury United have 12 points from the opening 12 games and sit just one place above the bottom three.

They got a valuable draw at the weekend though as they welcomed Eccleshall to Shropshire.

Both goals were scored in the first 45 minutes of the clash as Joseph Drakeley’s strike just before the half-hour-mark cancelled out Jordan Darlington’s 12th-minute goal.

That draw now makes it three games unbeaten for Shawbury with a trip to Ashville up next.

Ludlow Town have not completed a match for the last three weekends, having been handed a walkover against Evesham United Development in the Marsh Challenge Cup.

Their league match with Wantage Town was abandoned the week before that, having gone into that game on the back of another weekend without a game.

They host Wellington on Saturday back in Hellenic League Division One.

West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Telford Town dropped points for just the second time this season – substitute Logan Trainer scoring in a 1-1 draw against FC Darlaston.