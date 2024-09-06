Market Drayton aiming to plug the gaps on return home

The Gingerbread Men have seen some early progress checked under new boss Dan Dawson after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at high-flying Winsford United.

Drayton are 13th in North West Counties League First Division South and look to return to winning ways against Foley Meir on Saturday after shipping eight goals in their last two games.

Town’s last home fixture was the thrilling Bank Holiday 4-4 draw with Alsager Town, who made an electric start to the new campaign. The hosts were unfortunate to be pegged back late on that day but there was high entertainment value for more than 200 fans in attendance.

But Dawson’s side conceded another four goals at Winsford last time out, including three in the first period. Joel Reece’s first-half effort proved a consolation.

Stoke visitors Foley Meir have started the campaign at a similar pace to Drayton and currently sit 11th, two places and two points better off than Saturday’s hosts.

Drayton have been used to their travels so far this term and, following Saturday’s welcome Greenfields return, there are more miles to rack up for Dawson’s men. The next four fixtures are all away from home, beginning with a repeat trip to Winsford next Tuesday in the preliminary round of the Edward Case League Cup.

Meanwhile, Connor Lawton, Harry Baggaley and Reece have been nominated for votes in August’s player of the month award. Votes are cast on Facebook.

Elsewhere in North West Counties League First Division South, Allscott Heath host New Mills and Shawbury United take on Eccleshall.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Shifnal Town travel to Dudley Town and Whitchurch Alport host Highgate United.

AFC Bridgnorth go searching for their first win of the Midland One season at Nuneaton Griff.

After their game with Wantage Town was abandoned last weekend, Ludlow Town welcome Evesham United Development to Bromfield Road in the Marsh Challenge Cup.

West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Telford Town look for their fifth consecutive win at home to FC Darlaston.