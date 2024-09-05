Jase the ace leads stunning Wrockwardine Wood fightback

Wood looked dead and buried as they trailed Haughmond 4-1 at half-time in their Premier Division clash having been reduced to 10 men by an early sending off.

But a sensational second-half show saw then net six times to run out 7-4 winners.

Harris led the way with a four-goal salvo, while Matthew Stuart added to his first-half strike and substitute Tom Hodson also netted. James Hall and Harvey Lewis scored twice for shell-shocked Haughmond.

Dawley Town took advantage of Haughmond’s defeat to climb above them into top spot after a hard-fought 3-2 win at Gobowen Celtic.

Ross Jones and substitutes Kian Garbett and Dylan Shinton scored for Town, with Kai Hurdman and Samuel Nash on the mark for the hosts.

A first-half strike from Kevin Renshaw earned Shrewsbury Up & Comers a 1-0 win at home to Morda United.

Bridgnorth Spartans continued their fine start to life in the Premier Division with a 4-0 win over visiting Newport Town.

Ercall Evolution bagged three points on the road thanks to a 4-2 win at Wem Town, while AMS FC beat visiting NC United 2-1.

Allscott Heath are leading the way in Division One after making it six wins from six games.

George Cross was their hero, bagging all their goals in a 3-2 win at NC United FC Development. Benjamin Mason and Rhys Taylor scored for the home side.

Ercall Rangers boast a perfect record of five wins from five following a thumping 9-0 win at Morda United.

Godson Sakyi bagged a hat-trick as Ercall Evolution Aces won 5-2 at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu joined Sakyi on the scoresheet, with Josh Astley scoring twice for Rhyn.

Brown Clee edged out Llanymynech 2-1, while SAHA FC won by the same score at Ercall Revolution.

Meole Brace eased to a 6-1 success at home to St Martins.

Fletcher Allmark bagged a hat-trick, with Charlie Green, Declan Harris, and Thomas Davies also on target.

Prees Club United and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development shared eight goals and the points.

Logan Mansell claimed a treble and Travis Maddocks struck once for Prees, with Simon Clemson, Ewan Robson and Adam Jackson (two) replying.

Third-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development record a 2-0 triumph over visiting Wem Town Colts.