Derby delight for Shifnal Town on busy August Bank Holiday

After Whitchurch Alport had taken the lead through Harry Bower just past the half-hour-mark, Joe Thomas and Joe Cuff turned the match on its head in three second-half minutes.

That leaves both sides with two wins in the Midland Premier – Shifnal from three games and Alport from four.

Alport took the lead in the 33rd minute when Lewis Bloor collected Keefe Williams’ long ball down the left and delivered the ball into the box for Bower to tap in.

But Shifnal started to get back into the game and Thomas levelled things up in the 69th minute when he rifled a strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area

And the turnaround was completed when Kyle Bennett won the ball back high up the pitch, allowing Kevin Monteiro to square the ball for Cuff to fire in the winner.

AFC Bridgnorth may have climbed off the bottom of Midland One on goal difference, but they remain without a point after losing 3-1 at Leicester St Andrews. Tyler Goodyear scored for Bridgnorth.

Shawbury United scored twice in the dying moments to win 3-1 at Runcorn Town. Brendon Price’s strike had been cancelled out by Lewis Crane’s penalty before Marcus Dillon and Oliver Wysopal struck in the 89th and 94th minutes respectively.

Allscott Heath and Market Drayton Town were both denied wins by last-minute equalisers.

Allscott led at Stockport Georgians through Eric Mensah, only for Owen Massey to deny them at the death.

And there was a thriller at Greenfields as Drayton drew 4-4 with Alsager Town. An own goal, a strike from Jack Finney and a brace from Harry Baggaley looked to have won it for Drayton, only for Harry Short to make it 4-4 in stoppage time.

Several Shropshire sides are on the road to Wembley after negotiating the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Joe Cuff’s hat-trick was the difference as Shifnal Town eased past lower-league Cradley Town 3-0, while Harry Baggaley’s 89th-minute penalty fired Market Drayton Town past Studley, 1-0.

Allscott Heath also netted a late winner in their 3-2 victory at Chelmsley Town, with Louis Irvine striking in the 84th minute. Armando Wood and Jack Sweeney had put Allscott 2-0 up before Chelmsley levelled up.

But AFC Bridgnorth are out after going down 4-0 at Bewdley Town.

Whitchurch Alport – who are exempt until the second round proper after reaching the fourth round last season – thumped Tividale 6-0 in the Midland League Premier Division. Harry Bower, Josh Beamond, Callum Knowles, Adam Hailes, Ollie Holden and Lewis Bloor scored their goals.

Shawbury United went down 3-1 at home to Ashville in North West Counties League Division One South – Danar Saber with the Shawbury goal.

Ludlow Town had a completely clear Bank Holiday weekend and return to action at home to Wantage Town in Hellenic League Division One on Saturday.