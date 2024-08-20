Whitchurch Alport out to make FA Cup history

The north Shropshire side will have their Yockings Park home to thank if they can do so having been drawn on home soil for the third round running yesterday.

Adam Shillcock’s side will host the replay winner between Runcorn Linnets and Wythenshawe Town, on August 31. That replay takes place tonight.

Whitchurch, of the Midland League Premier, have so far beaten Irlam and Pilkington, the latter in a 3-1 success on Saturday, at home this month.

They are joined in the first qualifying round by league rivals Shifnal Town, who have been drawn on the road at Wellingborough Town.

Shifnal progressed via Saturday’s highly impressive 1-0 home underdog success over higher-ranked Sutton Coldfield Town. They must see off another step four side, Northamptonshire outfit Wellingborough, to progress once more.

AFC Telford United join the competition at this stage and have been paired away to Lincolnshire outfit Gainsborough Trinity.