Shifnal Town ease to opening-day victory as Tivi put to sword

The Acoustafoam Stadium hosts struck either side of half-time to dispatch of the the Black Country visitors and fly up to third in the early step five standings.

Influential Shifnal attacker Joe Cuff got the ball rolling for Connor Patterson's men as he curled in a fine 25-yard free-kick low around the wall and into the bottom corner.

The hosts doubled their lead five minutes later due to a Tividale defensive howler as a defender's attempted clearance bounced around the goalkeeper allowing a simple finish for Goodluck Eke.

Shifnal threatened to go goal crazy moments after the interval as Kevin Monteiro thrashed in a rasping drive from outside the box but three proved enough for the hosts, who followed their FA Cup success with a fine league starter.

Town go to Stourport Swifts, victors against Whitchurch Alport on the opening day, tonight.

Alport opened up with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to the Worcestershire visitors.

A sluggish start to the second period did for Adam Shillcock's men at Yockings Park, where Swifts struck twice within a few minutes.

Billy West helped reduced the arrears on the hour as his delivery from wide nestled in the far corner but Alport were unable to find an equaliser as Harry Bower's late effort flew over.

Alport have no time to lick their wounds as they head on the road to Northwich Victoria, who won the opening day, tomorrow night.

Newly-promoted Ludlow Town continued their highly-impressive start to life in step six as a 100 per cent record in Hellenic Division One was maintained.

Sean Evans' men demolished hosts Carterton 6-1 to make it three wins from three.

Ryan Clarke fired a brace, a goal in either half, either side of Connor Davies-Austin's second for Ludlow.

Then it was a tale of the substitutes as Zac Williams made it four and player-boss Evans and Ryan Lewis struck in the final 10 minutes. Ludlow head to Stroud-based Shortwood United, who have started with two defeats from three, tonight.

AFC Bridgnorth lost a third from three as their early-season struggles in Midland Division One continued, though the Meadow Men were unfortunate to be edged out by the odd goal.

Visitors Saffron Dynamo prevailed 2-1 after hosts Bridgnorth took the lead through Hassan Said after 15 minutes.

The Leicester visitors found an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, though, and Mackenzie Armstrong slotted into the bottom corner for the winner 18 minutes from time. Bridgnorth travel to Cradley tonight.

Market Drayton Town overcame an early setback to romp to a 5-1 win on the road at 10-man Stockport Georgians.

Town, who were beaten by county rivals Allscott last week, fell behind in two minutes in Stockport but the hosts had Dierter Downey sent off for a poor tackle five minutes later before Sam Finney, Joel Reece and Harry Baggaley hit back before half-time.

Finney and Nick Woods pounced after the interval for an impressive win. The Gingerbread Men, who are sixth, head to fifth-placed Stafford Town tonight.

Allscott slumped to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Cheadle Heath Nomads courtesy of three goals in the final 15 minutes and Shawbury United remain winless after a fourth defeat from five as second-placed Cammell Laird won 3-0 in front of a crowd of almost 200 in Shawbury.