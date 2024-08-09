Town and Alport start new league seasons at home

Acoustafoam Stadium outfit Shifnal welcome Black Country visitors Tividale for a 3pm start.

Shifnal boss Connor Patterson heads into a second season in charge as the club look to build on last season’s finish of ninth place in non-league’s step five, where they ended level on points with county rivals Alport and ahead via goal difference.

Shifnal comfortably disposed of Belper 3-0 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round last weekend.

Town have named experience former Football League winger Kyle Bennett, the Telford-born former Bucks man, as club captain for the new campaign. Jack Rowley is vice-captain. Tividale finished second-bottom last term but comfortably clear of relegated Bewdley.

Alport, meanwhile, tackle Stourport Swifts at their Yockings Park home (3pm).

Adam Shillcock begins his first full campaign in charge as Whitchurch eye a surge up the Midland Premier standings.

Alport were also comfortably FA Cup winners last time out, with 3-0 success against Irlam.

Both clubs are also in midweek action as Shifnal then make the trip to Stourport on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before Alport head to Northwich Victoria the following night.

Midland One action continues with AFC Bridgnorth, who have lost two from two, at home to Leicester visitors Saffron Dynamo, who are up in the play-off places.

North West Counties League First Division South action sees Allscott Heath at their Giant Stadium home again looking to build on Tuesday’s fine 3-0 victory over county rivals Market Drayton Town.

Allscott host Cheadle Heath Nomads tomorrow.

Market Drayton look to respond on the road at Stockport Georgians following a mixed start to the campaign of two wins and two defeats.

Winless Shawbury United, third-bottom, are at their Sports and Recreational Centre home to Cammell Laird, in second.

Second-placed Ludlow Town have enjoyed an excellent start to life in step six and go for a third win from three in Hellenic League Division One. They are on the road at Oxfordshire outfit Carterton.