Murdoch leads the way as Haughmond hit the Town

The Premier Division outfit hit the goal trail on the opening day as they eased to an 8-1 success at home to Wem Town.

Cameron Murdoch led the victory charge with a hat-trick, while Daniel Walker and substitute James Hall both scored twice. Callum Robinson completed the scoring for the host, while Ethan Hanmer-Thomas netted a consolation for Wem.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also hit form on the opening day, beating Morda United 5-1 thanks to goals from Robert Millington, Shane Thomas, Callum Pugh, Jason Harris and Tahli Harrigan.

Premier Division new boys Bridgnorth Spartans continued where they left off last season as they saw off visiting AMS 4-1.

Strikes from Callum Hill, Sam Preece and substitute Tayos Flowers, plus an own goal, powered last season's Division One leaguee and cup winners to victory.

Star striker Alex Hughes took the individual honours from the opening round of matches.

Hughes bagged all five of Shrewsbury Up & Comers' goals in the 5-2 win away to Newport Town.

Newcomers NC United started life in the Salop Leisure with an entertaining 4-3 triumph against visiting Ellesmere Rangers.

Dawley Town and Gobowen Celtic both enjoyed 3-2 victories at home.

George Lees, Callum Smart and substitute Matthew Boyle found the net for Dawley as they edged out Church Stretton Town.

Luke Dwyer and Ed Rogers put Celtic 2-0 up at half-time in their clash with Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Jason Clare struck twice after the break for Ercall, but Louis Morris netted in between that double to secure the points for Celtic.

Shrewsbury Juniors and Whitchurch Alport 1946 shared the points following a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development were the day's top scorers as they won 9-1 at Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution in Division One.

Samuel Berquez, Connor Davies and Owen Griffiths all netted twice, with William Jervis, Keegan Green and Christopher Marenya adding Shrewsbury's other goals.

Llanymynech's super subs fired them to a 5-1 success at home to Morda United.

Matt Lloyd, Christopher Aitken and Shane Kriek all climbed off the bench to score, with Lloyd claiming top billing after bagging a hat-trick.

Two goals from Adetunji Adio and one each from Callum McCarthy and Rio Tetsell fired Allscott Heath FC Development to a 4-2 home win against Brown Clee.

NC United FC Development won by the same margin on the road at Meole Brace.

Rhys Taylor (two), Harry Nyarko and Callum Link struck for United, with Ben Bound and Charlie Green replying for the hosts.

Prees Club United came from a goal down to beat AFC Weston Rhyn 3-1.

Aaron Coulson had fired Rhyn into the lead but Dominic O'Keeffe and Daniel Tinsley turned the game around before half-time. Taylor Griffiths climbed off the bench to add Prees' third goal after the break.

AFC Bridgnorth Social ran out 2-1 winners at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.

SAHA FC shared six goals and the points with Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution Aces.

Myles Arnold struck twice and Ugis Treimanis once as SAHA came back from 3-1 down.

Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers picked up three points on the road at Wem Town Colts following a 2-1 win.