Triple blast fires Alport into the next round of FA Cup

Callum Knowles bagged a quickfire brace before Adam Hailes virtually put the contest out of the visitors’ reach with a third after just 24 minutes.

Knowles went in search of his hat-trick as he forced Irlam goalkeeper Elliot Wyne into action before the half-time interval.

Irlam twice came close to a consolation late on when Jack Mitchell hit the post and Mason Everton drew a a smart low save from Jack Sheward.

Alport will face either Wythenshawe or Pilkington in the FA Cup first qualifying round after the pair drew 0-0.

Shifnal Town eased to a 3-0 victory over Belper United at the Acoustafoam Stadium in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.

Joe Thomas, Evan Bagry and Joe Cuff all got on the score sheet to set-up a home tie against Sutton Coldfield in the next round.

Town almost took the lead inside nine minutes when Goodluck Eze crashed Cuff’s cross against the crossbar.

They eventually found the opener two minutes before the break when Thomas pounced to convert the rebound from Cuff’s parried shot.

Four minutes later, Bagry cut inside from the right and unleashed an unstoppable left footed rocket into the far top corner from distance.

Cuff added a third 21 minutes from time when he won a loose ball in midfield, played a quick one two with Macauley Taylor and home a low strike from distance.

Elsewhere, AFC Bridgnorth suffered a 3-0 opening day defeat at Birstall United Social in the Midlands Football League Division One.

Sam Burton, Owen Dewing and Ryan Seal were among the scorers for the hosts.

Allscott Heath fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Alsager Town in the North West Counties Football League First Division South.

Ashley Leather opened the scoring from the spot 11 minutes from time, before Dominic Murphy doubled hosts Alsager’s advantage.

Leather added his second of the afternoon deep into stoppage time to compound Allscott’s misery.

Meanwhile, Shawbury United were condemned to a heavy 8-0 defeat at New Mills.

Lee Knight helped himself to a first half hat-trick, while James Perry and Chris Pauley also got on the score sheet before the break to give New Mills a commanding 5-0 lead.

Goals from Kain Dean, Anthony Hall and a late penalty from Declan Hacking completed the rout.

Market Drayton Town registered back-to-back wins as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Runcorn Town.

Nick Parker bagged a brace inside the opening 30 minutes before Harry Baggeley and Dennis Halliday got their names on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Ludlow romped to a 5-1 victory over Kidlington on their Step 6 debut in the Hellenic League First Division as Ryan Clarke hit a double. Jack Marston, Kieran Dovey and Jordan Morris also scored.

Goals from Kyle Jordan, Ryan Mansell and Rune Corinaldi guided Telford Town to a 3-0 home victory over Bustleholme in the West Midlands Premier Division.