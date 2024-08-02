Hayward takes on a key role with AFC Bridgnorth

Former Hednesford Town and Buxton boss Gary Hayward has taken on the role just days before the start of the club’s Midland League campaign.

Hayward will bring plenty of experience with him to Crown Meadow after successful spells in charge of Hednesford and Buxton, who he helped lead to the first round of the FA Cup in 2021/22.

New boss Paul Jones is delighted with the arrival of Hayward as he prepares for the opening Division One clash away to Birstall United Social on Saturday.

“There is a lot going on at the club and we are trying to get a good structure in place,” said Jones.

“Gary will be a great addition. He did very well at Hednesford and Buxton and has a good knowledge of players. He will also help with the analytics.”

Having put together a squad in double quick time, Jones is confident of adding more new faces in time for the weekend clash.

“We have got a squad of about 18 players together but there will more players coming in this week,” he said.

“Some of them will be players who have played at a higher level.

“We have signed a lot of players and it is going to take a few weeks for us to settle things down and gel.

“But once we do, everything will be OK. We need to be patient but we will get there.”

Jones, who ran the rule over a number of trialists in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Coventrians, is expecting a tough test on Saturday after receiving some feedback on their opponents.

“They are a big side and are quite direct,” he said.

“They also have very good support and there are suggestions there could be up to a 1,000 spectators there on Saturday.”

In the West Midlands League, Telford Town are set for their first taste of Premier Division action.

Town, who finished third in Division One last season, kick off the new campaign at home to Bustleholme.