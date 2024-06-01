Youthful boost as AFC Bridgnorth add a new team

The Crown Meadow outfit will run two sides in the Midland Floodlit League as they look to build on the success of their current under-18 team.

Manager Jack Griffiths saw his youngsters end the season with a piece of silverware after winning the Shropshire Cup.

The majority of Griffiths's squad, who will again be eligible to play under-18s football next season – also finished last term playing for the first team in the Midland League.

And now the club are hoping to nurture some more young talent under the guidance of former first team boss and player Steve Broome.

"We will be running another under-18 side next season," said secretary Steve Groome. "The current side will play in the Western Division and the new one in the Southern Division.

"It's good for the club and good for young players in the area. Players from the two local junior clubs, Bridgnorth Town and Bridgnorth Spartans, will now have a pathway when they finish at under-16 level.

"The under-18s were the one positive for the club last season and we are confident they will push on next season.

"The new side will be mainly players aged 17 and under so they will have at least two seasons in the Floodlit League.

"We have struggled to recruit players for the first team over the last few years so if you can't attract them you have to try to grow them."

Meanwhile, the club are looking to finalise their new first team managerial structure this week.

"One of the people we were speaking two was away last week, which delayed things but we should have everything in place in the next few days and be ready to make an announcement," added Groome.