New Market Drayton Town manager will bid to make most of reprieve

Dawson has been recruited from Newcastle-under-Lyme-based Redgate Clayton on the back of an invincible campaign for the Staffordshire County League outfit.

The new manager was unveiled in Sunday’s AGM at Greenfields after the club discovered they would remain in North West Counties League’s First Division South following a reprieve.

League officials nationwide officially ratified the make-up of non-league tiers last Friday – and as expected Drayton, who finished second-bottom, avoided the drop.

The club have also voted in a new structure alongside the new managerial appointment. Matthew Allen, who has been secretary for a year, is the new club chairman and former manager Simon Line, is now director of football. Alex Dobson is the new secretary.

Dawson enjoyed phenomenal success at Redgate Clayton in storming to the Staffordshire Premier title with 29 wins and a draw as well as the league cup.

A Drayton club statement, which labelled Dawson ‘one of the brightest and talented managers around’ said the new boss’ ambition is aligned with the club’s.

“Both the club and Dan are aligned in our ambition of challenging for honours next season as we look to return this great club back to the force it once was,” the statement read.

Drayton’s reprieve ensured it was not a third successive relegation from firstly the Northern League and then Midland League.

It continued: “Having been at the club for a season and experienced the disappointing drop off, which led to the club finishing stone last for a fifth season in a row there is no argument that the club needs a new direction and re-igniting.

“Good people have put a lot of hours and toil into this club with little reward lately and they leave with my heartfelt gratitude, but we will now rebuild this football club with passionate, local football people who have a burning desire to see this club as one of Shropshire’s strongest once again.”

Roy Blase and Dan Hand have also joined the committee. Paul Jackson, Anthony Brisbourne and Jayne Lawton have stepped down from the board and committee.

The club have vowed to “build a winning culture, with a core of Market Drayton people”. There are three targets, to build on past success – with an emphasis on former boss and director of football Line.

They also look to strengthen links with the burgeoning Market Drayton Tigers youth section as well as “thinking differently” to have an edge over higher-spending rivals.

Elsewhere in the First Division South, Drayton will face county rivals Allscott Heath and Shawbury United after both were transferred from Midland Division One.

Saturday’s presentation evening saw Matty Cutler land the managers player of the season award. Levi Hunter won supporters player and Lewis Brown was named players player.

Rami Said, Isaac Middleton and Ben Asterley were winners for Drayton AFC.