Adam Shillcock happy as Whitchurch Alport overpower Romulus

The hosts enjoyed a 1-0 Yockings Park Midland League success courtesy of Harry Bower’s effort shortly after the interval.

Shillcock felt his troops were fully deserved of their three points and admitted he is more than content with a single-goal victory with clean sheets the main target in his sights.

Former AFC Telford youngster Bower made no mistake with the contest’s only goal as he converted a pinpoint cross from Lewis Bloor.

Shillcock said: “I think we dominated the game, we were more fluid and clinical in the first half,

“I’m really pleased with how we managed their threat, they didn’t look like scoring all day.

“I’ll take a multitude of 1-0 wins, my objective is to get more clean sheets for the club.

“We worked it (the goal) really well, side to side, it was a really good team goal. I wanted to see the lads kick on and be more ruthless after that.”

Whitchurch, now 12th, are back in action and on the road at second-bottom Tividale tonight. They are six points shy of Shifnal directly above, but do have games in hand on rivals.

Shifnal, without a game over the weekend, welcome Highgate, who occupy the final play-off spot in fifth.

New boss Jack Griffiths claimed what may become a useful point but was unable to inspire AFC Bridgnorth to victory in a bottom-of-the-table six-pointer against basement boys Smethwick Rangers.

The Meadow Men, with Griffiths at the helm after the boss stepped up from the under-18s outfit following Steve McCormick’s departure, shared the points in a 2-2 draw against the Black Country visitors. Elliot Lee and Jensen Reynolds found the net.

Allscott Heath strengthened their position in third with a commanding 4-1 win over fourth-bottom Chelmsley Town. Steve Hole was among the goals with a double, with Will Rogers and substitute Jacob Welch also on target.

Shawbury United, who are 10th, suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat on the road in Tamworth at bottom-half Coton Green, through Tyrone Knight’s first-half winner.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions stretching two months.