Whitchurch Alport are looking to halt a run of three straight defeats

Sitting 13th in the standings, Adam Shillcock’s side have lost their last three league games and have not won in four.

Alport had their trip to Stone Old Alleynians in midweek postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and so turn their attentions to a Non-League Day clash with Romulus this weekend. Their opponents sit just a point and a place above them, and when the sides met in August last year, Alport were beaten 1-0.

Whitchurch are offering free entry to supporters who hold a 2023/24 Premier League or EFL season ticket on Saturday in their bid to attract a big crowd for Non-League Day. The event always coincides with the international break in the hope that football fans will go and watch their local club.

Whitchurch were beaten 3-2 last weekend by Stourport Swifts as Harry Bower netted a 92nd-minute consolation goal after an own goal.

After this weekend, Alport have just six league matches remaining this season and two games at Yockings Park.

Elsewhere, in the Midland One, Shawbury United go to Coton Green while 3rd-placed Allscott Heath could send themselves second in the standings with victory against Chelmsley Town if they better second-placed Ingles’ result.

The Monners have a game-in-hand on Ingles above and will look to do the double over Chelmsley after beating them 1-0 on the road last October.

Allscott Heath extended their unbeaten run to four league games on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Cradley Town.

Meanwhile, Jack Griffiths will take charge of his first match for AFC Bridgnorth after stepping up from his role as under-18s coach in the week to replace Steve McCormick.

McCormick quit the struggling Meadow Men, who’ve not won in 16 league games, last week as Bridgnorth sit 19th.