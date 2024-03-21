Red-hot Ryder helps fire Church Stretton through to final

Ryder bagged a brilliant hat-trick as Stretton gained an impressive a 3-1 win in the second leg of their Air 2 Root Saturday Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Salop Leisure League Premier Division rivals Dawley Town.

Daniel Beddows replied for the hosts, but it proved to be a mere consolation as Stretton won 4-1 on aggregate.

And it will be Wrockwardine Wood who provide the final opposition in the shootout for silverware at AFC Telford’s ground on Saturday, May 11.

Holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg at home to Division One title favourites Bridgnorth Spartans, Wood completed the job with a 2-0 win away from home.

Joshua Garrington gave them the lead with a goal direct from a 10th-minute corner and Marc Perry doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the second half.

The league action saw Ludlow extend their lead at the top of the Salop Leisure Premier Division.

A 3-1 success saw them move seven points clear of Dawley Town, although their title rivals hold a game in hand.

Another side with title ambitions, Shrewsbury Up & Comers, maintained the pressure on the top two with a 4-1 win over visiting Shifnal Town.

But they were made to work for their success with three of their goals coming inside the last 10 minutes.

Harry Nesbitt gave Shifnal the lead, only for the hosts to strike back immediately through George Taylor.

Shrewsbury nosed in front on 82 minutes thanks to Robbie Beamond, with Alex Hughes and Ryan Knott adding further gloss to the scoreline late on. The win moved Shrewsbury level on points with second-placed Dawley, but having played two games more.

Haughmond hit the goal trail on the road at Drayton Town.

The visitors struck 10 times without reply. Harvey Lewis, Cameron Murdoch and Lewis Bloor all scored twice, with Tom Delamere, Lewis Speake and substitutes Kian Newnes and William Perkins netting once each.

Charlie Morris hit the net twice as Gobowen Celtic beat St Martins 4-1. Louis Morris and Samuel Nash were also on the mark for the home side.

Morda United got the better of Ellesmere Rangers by the odd goal in five.

Cameron Hughes, Zach Lea and Daniel Harrington scored for Morda, with Louie Millington and Simon Ward replying.

Wem Town and Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

Visiting Ercall led 2-1 at the break following goals from Marko Ofori and Shaun Davies, with James Astley replying, but a strike from Ben Howells just after the hour-mark earned the hosts a point. Whitchurch Alport eased to a 4-1 win at home to AMS FC.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development have moved into top spot in Division One.

And they did it in style on the back of a power-packed display from Constantin Ghita.

He bagged five goals in their 6-1 win against Ercall Evolution Aces. Joe Hotchkiss joined him on the scoresheet.

The win took Shrewsbury two points clear of Bridgnorth Spartans, but having played four games more.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development were 3-2 winners on the road at AFC Weston Rhyn, while Ercall Rangers were also happy travellers following a 7-1 triumph at Llanymynech.

Brown Clee continued the away day theme, winning 3-0 at Ercall Revolution.

Goals from Rhys Barnfield and Liam Josephs secured a 2-1 win for hosts Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development against Meole Brace 1906.