Griffiths steps up to lead Bridgnorth’s survival fight

The club’s under-18s boss Jack Griffiths has stepped up to take on the senior role for the remainder of the season after Steve McCormick quit at the end of last week.

Griffiths has seven games left to try to steer Bridgnorth to safety in what has been a miserable campaign to date.

They are currently eight points adrift of Wolves Sporting, who are one place above the drop zone, and have played three games more.

The Crown Meadow men started the season with Steve Barrow and Dom Heath in charge, but their planning was hit by a succession of injuries.

McCormick took charge in January but failed to bring an upturn in fortunes and now the club have turned to Griffiths, who will bring some of his talented under-18s into the first-team set-up.

“It’s a fresh approach to go with the youngsters, but we have nothing to lose,” said secretary Steve Groome. “They have been doing OK in the Midland Floodlit League, there are some nice footballers in the side with lots of potential.

“They will give us some energy and the most important thing is that they are committed. They want to play. We have had problems with commitment for a few years now, but that won’t be an issue for Jack. Five or six of the senior lads are staying on and he will have 15 players every week.”

It was a tough start for Griffiths last weekend as his side suffered an 8-1 loss at Droitwich, and they face a crunch clash this Saturday at home to bottom-of-the-table Smethwick Rangers.

“There were seven of the younger lads in the squad last Saturday and it was a tough start for them because Droitwich are a very good side,” added Groome. “But they learned quickly and the second half performance was a lot better than the first half. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season the younger players will be stronger for the experience.”