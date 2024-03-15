Dawley and Shrews set for final shootout

The Salop Leisure League Premier title hopefuls will square up in the final of the Tony Bywater Cup.

The duo secured their places at the weekend with hard-fought semi-final victories.

A dramatic clash at Doseley Road Playing Field saw Dawley require penalties to finally get the better of Haughmond.

An entertaining tie had ended 3-3 after goals from Dawley’s Jack Fishman, George Lees and Ross Jones had been cancelled out by two strikes from Lewis Bloor and one from Oliver Wysopal.

The shootout from the the spot then saw Dawley triumph 4-2.

Alex Hughes was the star man as Shrewsbury Up & Comers booked their final place with a 3-1 win away at Premier Division leaders Ludlow.

After falling behind on three minutes to an effort from Ryan Lewis, Shrewsbury’s Ryan Knott fired home following a well-worked corner routine to send the sides in level at the break.

A lively second half saw both sides have a man sent off while Hughes struck twice on 65 and 69 minutes to clinch the victory.

In the Premier Division, Morda United’s hopes of a top three finish took a hit as they went down 1-0 at Newport Town.

Gobowen Celtic hit the comeback trail to head home from Church Stretton Town with all three points.

The hosts led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a brace from James Hill, but second-half goals from Charlie Morris (two) and Lewis Jones completed a fine turnaround.

AMS FC also found their shooting boots in the second half to see off visiting Ellesmere Rangers.

Ryan Mccay fired the home side in front on 54 minutes and substitute Tyler Evans sealed the deal with a goal eight minutes from full-time.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors hit six of the best on their travels.

Matthew Stuart and Marc Perry both struck twice as Wood won 6-1 at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Tyrell McFarlane and Ryan Perry were also on the scoresheet for the visitors.

First-half goals from Harry Nesbitt and Jesse Kudjordjie earned Shifnal Town 1964 a 2-1 win against Whitchurch Alport 1946.

Wem Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 success at St Martins.

The game was all-square at the break after Josh Leach had scored for St Martins and Jordan Batchelor for Wem. James Astley then bagged the match-winner for Wem on 83 minutes. The result lifts them to 15th.

Bridgnorth Spartans are gunning for a league and cup double having secured their place in the League Cup final.

The Division One title favourites proved too strong for Shrewsbury Juniors Development in their semi-final showdown as they ran out 4-1 winners.

Sam Preece bagged a double, with Tyler Sands-Fawkes and Marley Woodcock also finding the back of the net.

The other semi-final between SAHA FC and Impact United was abandoned due to disciplinary issues. The league have recieved the referee’s report and will investigate before deciding what action to take.

Constantin Ghita shrew

In Division One, Ercall Rangers proved to be happy travellers as they won 3-0 at Brown Clee.

A fourth-minute effort from Jordan Hall gave them a half-time advantage before second-half strikes from Ben Trower and Regan Hampson completed a good day’s work.

Meole Brace 1906 also won on the road – 3-1 at Morda United Development.

Fletcher Allmark, Jacob Cintra

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development hit the goal trail to run out 6-2 winners against visiting AFC Weston Rhyn.

Liam Edwards was the star of the show for Shrewsbury with a four-goal blast. Team-mates Rhys Benson and Ashton Passant joined him on the scoresheet. Nick Crouch and Thomas Jones replied for Weston Rhyn.