It’s all change at AFC Bridgnorth as bosses exit

Barrow and Heath left the club by mutual agreement just over a year since they took charge at Crown Meadow.

Saturday’s 2-1 reverse away to Coton Green saw Bridgnorth slip back into the Midland League Division One relegation zone and Barrow admitted the move is best for all concerned.

“It’s reached the point where we don’t know what else we can do,” said Barrow.

“We have run out of answers

and from a personal point of view it’s been too long since I have enjoyed it.

“It’s the right thing to do for the club and the players. Various players have moved on but the club are in the same position they were when we took over.

“You have to look at the common denominator. Dom and I have to be big enough to look at ourselves objectively.

“I don’t want the club to go down and with nearly half a season left it’s time for someone else to have a go.”

Barrow and Heath have had to contend with a number of serious injuries to players – some season-ending – throughout the campaign.

“We built a squad in the summer that I was excited about and that had the heart of it ripped out by injuries,” he said. “We have rebuilt, but we are third from bottom.

“From the club’s perspective that’s not good enough and from mine and Dom’s perspective that’s not good enough.

“It doesn’t matter what we tried to do it seems the footballing gods are against us.”