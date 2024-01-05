Barrow is backing his Bridgnorth boys to hit the goal trail

The Crown Meadow men have produced a number of improved performances in the last couple of months but have come up short in front of goal. “We are a competitive side now,” said Barrow. “Our performances have improved as the season has gone on, but what also needs to improve is the number of points we are picking up. That’s what we will be judged on at the end of the season. It’s been frustrating in some of our games lately that we haven’t turned our dominance into points. “We are creating plenty of chances but we need to start putting more of them away.

“It’s not just the strikers, other players have been missing chances.

“But I believe in the players we have here and I am sure the goals will start to come . What has been pleasing is that the work-rate hasn’t dropped off.”

Bridgnorth will be hoping to return to Midland League Division One action at Sutton United on Saturday.

The club’s last two scheduled games – at home to Shawbury United last Saturday and at Droitwich on Tuesday – were both called off due to waterlogged pitches.

“I am getting a bit bored of people saying if they were a neutral they wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between which side is at the top and which one is at the bottom.

“That bit of composure in front of goals that teams like Hinckley have is what wins you games.

Shawbury United, who sit 12th in the Division One table, host Heather St John’s. In the Premier Division, ninth-placed Shifnal Town travel to face a Romulus side sitting one points and two places below them. Whitchurch Alport also hit the road as they make the trip to second-placed Studley.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Market Drayton Town head to struggling Winsford United .