Hat-trick hero Joe Cuff leads the Shifnal Town victory charge

Town’s play-off pursuit had been derailed by four successive defeats in the Midland League Premier Division, but they put Alport, who were unbeaten in seven in all competitions, to the sword.

Alport almost took the lead inside the opening two minutes when Callum Knowles pickpocketed Shifnal goalkeeper Rhys Williams, but his effort was cleared off the line.

Harry Bower was also denied by Williams from point-blank range as Alport made the stronger start.

However, Shifnal took control when Reuben Lal met Joe Cuff’s corner with a darting header to break the deadlock in the 19th minute.

Shifnal were awarded a penalty nine minutes before the break after Josh Hesson was bundled over in the box. Cuff was denied twice by Jack Sheward, although the Alport goalkeeper was powerless to prevent Mikey Nelson from turning home the loose ball.

Cuff scored the first of his second half hat-trick two minutes after the restart when he fired Brandon Tanomjit’s low cross past Sheward.

Alport were reduced to 10 men when skipper Aaron Simms was given his marching orders for violent conduct.

Shifnal capitalised on their numerical advantage when Cuff was fed by Ash Fallon for his brace, before completing his treble with an inspired run into the box and a composed finish to extend his season tally to 15.

In the Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth served up a goalless stalemate against local rivals Allscott Heath, who had been beaten 2-0 by Shawbury United three days earlier.

Bridgnorth had lost their pre-Christmas fixture 2-1 at Chelmsley Town.

Allscott sit fourth in the table, while Bridgnorth are 16th – three points above the relegation zone.

Mid-table Shawbury shared the spoils with Droitwich Spa in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Shawbury fell behind inside 10 minutes when Charlie Tilley opened the scoring for the visiting Spa.

But Shawbury responded with Cody Rimmer providing the leveller on 36 minutes, before an own goal from the Saltmen sent Shawbury into the break ahead.

Their lead was short-lived as James Lemon got Droitwich back on level terms two minutes after the restart, and Scott Braiden-Smith restored the visitors’ lead just before the hour-mark.

But Shawbury rescued a point four minutes from time to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Market Drayton Town were condemned to a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Droylsden in the North West Counties League Division One South.

George West scored four times for Droylsden, while Fuad Kasali, Caelan Kilheeney and Joseph Nield alos netted.

Daniel Parker and Lewis Brown scored for Market Drayton, as they slipped to a ninth consecutive defeat in all competitions.