Wulfrunians turnaround spoils Shifnal Town's return to action

The Town have lost three league games on the spin, and have collected just one win from seven (five defeats, one draw) in the Midland League Premier Division.

Joe Cuff capitalised on a misplaced pass to fire Shifnal into a 14th-minute lead, but a second-half collapse saw Wulfrunians complete a quick turnaround.

Daniel Munday scored twice in three second-half minutes to provide Wulfrunians with the lead on the hour-mark, before Lee Chilton sealed the deal with a third in stoppage time. The defeat leaves them in 10th place and seven points off the play-offs.

Whitchurch Alport climbed nine points clear of the bottom two with a 1-0 victory over Uttoxeter Town. Alport also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games (three wins, three draws).

Callum Knowles marked his appearance off the bench in style to stab home the winner from Harry Bower’s cross in the 94th minute.

Alport will also welcome Essex outfit Great Wakering Rovers to the Air2Root Stadium in the FA Vase fourth round on January 13.

Allscott Heath made it three wins from four in Midland League Division One, as they ran out 2-1 victors over Coton Green.

The Monners had to come from behind when Tye Richards slotted Coton Green into a 15th-minute lead. Francy Mpasi climbed off the bench to equalise for Allscott Heath 15 minutes from time. The winner came in the 90th minute when Thomas Fallon was played in behind and lobbed the Coton Green goalkeeper.

Allscott Heath extended their unbeaten run to four games, and sit fourth place in the table.

Shawbury United collected back-to-back wins with a 2-0 triumph at Wolves Sporting.

Cody Rimmer’s free-kick opened the scoring in the 50th minute, before a brilliant curling strike from Brendon Price doubled Shawbury’s lead with 10 minutes left on the clock.

AFC Bridgnorth led three times in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Bilston Town.

Just four minutes were on the clock when Christopher Sterling fired Bridgnorth into the lead with a clinical finish.

Sam Yanksom turned his marker inside the box and found the bottom corner to level proceedings on 21 minutes.

But Bridgnorth restored their lead on the cusp of half-time, as Sterling bagged his brace.

Bilston levelled again with Yanksom scoring his second of the afternoon nine minutes after the restart.

Luke Morris thought he’d scored the winner in the 87th minute, but Jake Short scrambled home a free-kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Bilston.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town fell to a fifth straight league defeat. Bradley Wilson scored the only goal as Abbey Hulton United condemned them to a 1-0 defeat on home soil.

Despite their dismal recent form, Drayton sit seventh in the table, and six points off the play-offs.