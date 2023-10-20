Adam Shillcock bids to get Whitchurch Alport up and running in FA Vase

Adam Shillcock recently took over as Whitchurch Alport boss

Alport have endured a difficult start to the season and head into the clash with just two wins in their last 10 matches. However, Shillcock will be hoping they can repeat the heroics from the 2021-22 season when they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Elsewhere, in the Midland League Premier Division, Shifnal Town host Uttoxeter Town on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Atherstone Town.

In Midland One, second-placed Allscott Heath host Sutton United, looking to build on their 1-0 win at Chelmsley Town.

Shawbury United are not in action this weekend, but will travel to Yockings Park on Monday night to face Whitchurch Alport in the Midland League Cup.

AFC Bridgnorth face a daunting test under the lights on Wednesday night when they host Wolverhampton Casuals in the cup.

Charlie Swingwood and Christopher Sterling were on the scoresheet for Bridgnorth at Stapenhill, however, the Meadow Men fell to a 3-2 defeat last weekend.

Despite a difficult start to the season, joint-boss Steve Barrow is confident the new signings can continue to have a positive impact.

He said: “We have added six new faces and they have brought a fresh energy and lifted everyone in the camp. People seem to be enjoying their football.