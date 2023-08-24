Early leaders Morda grind out home win

Morda start well

Morda have four wins from four, with both their home victories being 1-0 – including the latest against Drayton Town AFC.

Karl Bailey struck a first-half winner before Conrad Muir was sent off for Drayton in the closing stages.

Reigning champions Dawley Town also have a 100 per cent record, as do Ludlow – both with three wins from three.

Dawley overcame Shrewsbury Up & Comers 2-1 on Friday night thanks to goals from Kian Garbett and Daniel Beddows, with Ryan Knott replying for Shrewsbury.

Ludlow scored three times in the final 20 minutes to defeat St Martins 4-2 on Saturday. Sean Evans got two of those, with Charlie Edwards finishing things off.

Jack Marston had netted Ludlow’s first, while Joshua Davies and Oliver Humphreys were on target for St Martins, who also lost Robert Weir to a red card.

Church Stretton Town thumped Newport Town 11-0 thanks to four goals from James Hill, a hat-trick by Jake Felstead and one each for Alex Ryder, Ollie Barrett, Ben Hartshorne and Jack Leask.

Lewis Jones and Luke Dwyer fired Gobowen Celtic past Wrockwardine Wood, 2-0, to take them up to fourth.

James Hall bagged a brace as Haughmond drew 2-2 against Whitchurch Alport 1946, while Wem Town beat Shifnal Town 1964 5-0, AMS were 4-2 winners over Ellesmere Rangers – thanks to Oliver Robinson, Josh Gaymer, Najmudeen Issah and an own goal. Jacob Allan and Asa Dean replied for Ellesmere.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development hit double figures in their 11-1 triumph at AFC Weston Rhyn to move up to second in Division One – behind Bridgnorth Spartans on goal difference.

Constantin Ghita (three), Joel Brown (two), Ollie Bett (two), Daryl Rogers (two), Joshua Marshall and Finlay Bourne were the goalscorers.

Toby Gray was the hat-trick hero as Brown Clee kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Morda United Development. Dylan Depaul and Finlay Perry (two) were on target for Morda.

Ercall Revolution ended Ercall Rangers’ perfect start to the season with a 3-0 triumph. Harrison Gregory bagged a brace after Todd Gregory had opened the scoring.

Ercall Evolution Aces joined Revolution and Rangers on six points with a 2-1 triumph over SAHA FC. Ethan Banks and Kaleem Ramzan got the goals.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development drew 2-2 with Llanymynech. Jerry Reynolds and Jamie Webb were on target for Shrewsbury, while James Hayns and Matthew Hudson scored for Llanymynech.