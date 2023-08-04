Salop Leisure League is booming and all set for lift-off

A total of 15 new teams will line up across the league’s two divisions.

“We are delighted to see so many new teams,” said league secretary Zoe Griffiths. “The league is just going from strength to strength.

“What’s also really pleasing to see is the development sides from Wrockwardine Wood, Shrewsbury Up & Comers and Morda stepping up from junior football into the league.

“It’s great that there is a pathway there for them to progress into men’s football.

“And it’s also great to see clubs like Ercall expanding. They have added another side in Division One and now have four sides in the league.

“That’s a great achievement when you consider that three years ago they had one side.

“Off the pitch, our committee has expanded. Each division has a fixture secretary and a ground grading officer.

“Now we are just looking forward to the season starting.”

The Premier Division promises to be keenly-contested as Dawley Town set out to defend the title they won last season.

Ellesmere Rangers and Haughmond, who were both playing at step six level last term will be keen to make an impact.

AMS FC, Drayton Town AFC, Newport Town, Shifnal Town FC 1964 and Whitchurch Alport 1946 complete the list of new teams.

In Division One there are eight newcomers – AFC Weston Rhyn, Bridgnorth Spartans, Ercall Evolution Aces, Impact FC United, Meole Brace 1906, Morda United Development, Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development.