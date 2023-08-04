Bridgnorth eye a flying start as Allscott make bow

Bridgnorth boss Steve Barrow

The Crown Meadow men host Paget Rangers in Division One looking for a positive start to the season.

After picking up a draw and three wins in their four previous pre-season outings, Bridgnorth ended their preparations on a low note when they went down 6-1 to Cadbury Athletic last weekend.

Barrow and fellow joint-boss Dom Heath are hoping that will serve as a late wake-up call.

"It's not great in your last friendly to lose 6-1 but Dom and I know why it happened," said Barrow.

"Our keeper Ryan Cheshire injured in the warm up but attempted to play on. He did it for for the right reasons but his movement was affected and you see that with the first two goals we conceded.

"He came off at half-time and we will be monitoring his fitness for Saturday.

"We also didn't have Mark Danks at the weekend and when you add in the fact that Cadbury played very well, there was only likely to be one outcome.

Prior to that we had been unbeaten in four games, winning the last three so we are hoping it will prove pivotal in the right way and act as bit of a wake up call.

"On our day we can compete with anyone in this league but we also know that we could lose to the worst teams. We are still looking for consistency."

After being rocked by the news that Matt Pinder has been forced to retire due to a knee injury and with Callum xx in hospital after breaking his neck and back in a freakish accident on holiday, Bridgnorth have signed midfielder Bailey Storey from Lye Town and added former Fairfield Villa man Kasim Hussain to their ranks.

