Market Drayton Town boss eyes top five finish

Drayton are ramping up preparations for the new campaign, which is now just over a week away and kicks off on July 29.

Shillcock, appointed midway through last season, is tasked with stabilising and rebooting the Gingerbread Men following successive relegations.

And, after a positive run of pre-season results, the boss is in confident mood. Shillcock said: “I’m not hanging around at the club to have mid-table mediocrity and any players we retain or bring in it’s because we believe they can kick on and go up another gear.

“Our expectation should be to finish in that top five, the promotion places, there is a lot of work to do between now and then.

“We still need to get fitter, need to improve our quality in certain areas. More than anything it’s about creating that togetherness where anything is possible.

“With any club, at the top or bottom of the pyramid, if you have seasons like this club have had, the biggest thing to change is the togetherness. You can have the best tactics and quality but if you haven’t got the togetherness you’ve got nothing. It’s about resetting that whole culture.”

Shillcock’s side impressed with a 2-1 victory against higher-ranked Darlaston Town on the road last Saturday. New recruit Tom Messham netted in the first half before Dan Parker’s effort after the break. The hosts, who finished fourth in Midland Premier with Drayton rock-bottom last term, managed a late consolation.

Drayton have signed 20-year-old forward Ryan Taylor from Shrewsbury Juniors.