Market Drayton claim the spoils

By Lewis CoxNon league

Market Drayton Town claimed the Jason Francis Memorial Trophy with victory over AFC Bridgnorth as Adam Shillcock’s side got about their business for the new season.

Market Drayton FC (in red) win

The Gingerbread Men hosts, fresh and boosted by new recruits within their ranks, made it a winning start to pre-season against the visitors from Crown Meadow.

The 3-1 victory is a useful early confidence-booster as Drayton kick-off a new era following back-to-back relegations that has them facing step six action on the non-league pyramid in the North West Counties League in the coming campaign.

Two of Shillcock’s additions Levi Hunter and Nicky Parker got on the scoresheet for the hosts, either side of a penalty by Tom Meesham. Bridgnorth converted a late consolation from the penalty spot through Matt Pinder.

Fresh faces for the upcoming campaign include Drayton-born trio Hunter and Connor Dunne, from Hodnet, with Parker arriving from Whitchurch Alport.

Homegrow duo Callum and Owen Jackson remain on board at Greenfields as do Telford pair Dan Churm and Messham.

The club have also brought in highly-rated goalkeeper Josh Hyde from Welsh side Newtown.

The annual fixture between Drayton and Bridgnorth is in memory of popular sportsman Jason Francis, who represented both clubs, and his partner Alice Robinson, who died in Australia in 2018.

Funds were raised for the Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes charities.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

