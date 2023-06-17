Market Drayton Town planning for future after suffering relegation

Market Drayton manager Adam Shillcock

Shillcock has started his recruitment drive with the Gingerbread Men gearing up for life in step six of the non-league pyramid after relegation from the Midland League Premier.

The boss, though, revealed that many of the changes afoot this summer will be operational around Greenfields as Drayton look for a sustainable mid-to-long term future.

"We're in full reset mode now, there are a lot of things that we will be doing differently next year, but mainly around structure and organisation," said Shillcock, whose side will enter the First Division South of the North West Counties League next season.

"There will be a lot of change and there is quite a bit going on.

"We've set out new long-term plans for the next three to five years and what does the club look like in the long term?

"People will have seen we've now integrated the development team and the longer-term ambition is to give a pipeline from the under-12s all the way to the first team.

"It's about getting the structure and environment the best we can offer in the Shropshire football community.

"We don't have the riches of other clubs like Shifnal can, so we need to improve the environment, the facility and grow to develop.

"We want to develop some of our own for the first team. We've had the merger with Hodnet, so there will be quite a few Market Drayton lads playing for the club."

There is an AGM planned for later this month (June) where new individuals will be elected to positions on the club committee, including a new commercial manager role.

Pre-season for new-look Drayton on the pitch begins later this month, with a friendly at home to Newcastle Town pencilled in.