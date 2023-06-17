AFC Bridgnorth to invest in youth for next season

The club have tweaked their structure below first-team level following the demise of the Development side that played in the Salop Leisure League last season.

Jack Griffiths will be in charge of the youngsters and he will be joined by assistant manager and goalkeeping coach Darren Bracknell and coach Ash Grainger.

The trio have worked together for several seasons while the majority of the playing squad they have assembled have been together for a while, plying their trade for either or both of the two sides Griffiths has been managing – Midland Junior Premier League outfit Lane Head Royals and Lane Head Wanderers in the Walsall Junior Youth Sunday League, who have just won Division One.

Additionally, Griffiths has experience in the men’s game with Lane Head FC, where he was first team coach, Wednesfield Reserves (joint manager) and Bloxwich Governors (manager), while last season he coached at step five outfit AFC Wulfrunians.

Bridgnorth chairman Mark Weale has welcomed the new venture.

“This opportunity to provide football for hungry young players was something that had to be given serious thought when it came about, “ he said.