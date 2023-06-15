The future’s bright for treble winners Allscott Heath

Treble winners: Allscott Heath

The Shropshire side have enjoyed a trophy-winning campaign, claiming a league and cup treble.

As if winning the Powell Cup and securing promotion to Midland Football League was not enough – they completed the treble by lifting the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Church Stretton at the New Bucks Head – home of AFC Telford United.

The league success will now see them compete against fellow Shropshire clubs Shawbury United and AFC Bridgnorth in the Midland League next season – and chairman Tom Ford feels it is their team ethic that has made them successful.

He said: “We are really pleased – it feels like a team and not a team of individuals.

“Even when we have been one or two down we have come back and managed to recover, and that togetherness has really driven us home and we have won the league having been eight points clear.

“We have done a lot of social things off the pitch and even after the games you can tell you have a good team when everyone comes back and has a debrief and has some banter off the pitch. I think it all really helps off the field.”

Allscott have a men’s and women’s first team as well as more than 15 junior teams that play on a Saturday and a Sunday.

As part of their promotion to the next tier of the English football pyramid, they are now improving their facilities by installing floodlights – a league requirement. But there are also plans to build a new clubhouse.

Ford continued: “We are just waiting for formal approval from the football foundation to grant us funding for floodlights as that is a pre-requisite for playing in this division. It should just be a rubber stamp, getting floodlights and investment to progress the club is great.

“Because of the success of the football, we have also managed to get funding from the Football Foundation for changing facilities.

“We are able to invest and that is going to pay for a two-storey clubhouse which will be on the top floor, and on the ground floor is going to be for changing rooms.

“On the other side of the clubhouse, all the fields have been flattened ready for new football pitches which hopefully will see us grow to have more teams.”

Ford paid tribute to the manager of the team Steve Rogers and his assistant Stuart Corns for all the hard work they have put in.

He said: “They have been instrumental to the success by bringing in players and building on what we already had.