Mark Danks on board at AFC Bridgnorth for new season

Mark Danks during his playing days at the club

The experienced Danks will take on a dual role of player and assistant to joint-bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath.

The 39-year-old started his playing career with Wolves and also had a short spell with Bradford City before moving into the semi-pro game.

He had a brief stint with Bridgnorth in 2014 and has played for a host of clubs at various non-league levels, winning the FA Trophy with Hednesford on 2004 and the Conference League Cup with AFC Telford in 2009.

“Mark has come on board as assistant to myself and Dom and he will also play as well,” said Barrow. “He has great knowledge of the game and very high standards and we are delighted to have him here.

“When we saw he was ending his association with Stourport, it was a no brainer for us. He is still a good player and showed that during a training session on Saturday, and his experience will be a huge help.”

Barrow and Heath are currently running the rule over a number of players having started pre-season training last weekend.