Brendon Price heads out as Market Drayton Town reset over summer

Manager Shillcock is finalising his recruitment for the new North West Counties League First Division South campaign following last season’s relegation.

There have been changes to the Gingerbread Men squad but Shillcock expects around eight of last season’s squad to remain in place, with in the region of eight to 10 new faces to check in for pre-season towards the end of this month.

Versatile midfielder Price, who was vice-captain, has spent several seasons with the club but will move on for a new challenge, as well as last season’s regular Jack Howse, who has joined Midland Premier Shifnal Town. Rune Corinaldi has also left.

Former loans Callum Parker and Joe Hurst have returned to Newcastle Town. Shillcock was hopeful of making Parker’s move permanent.

But Drayton’s group will be boosted by most of former club Hodnet’s squad. It emerged last month Hodnet, of the county Salop Leisure League, have folded and merged with Town to form a new senior Drayton side in the lower-division Salop Leisure League.

Shillcock envisages about 30 players across both squads, to help forge a pathway from junior to first-team ranks.

The boss was coy on his new recruits at this early stage of pre-season, but said: “There are plenty of new signings in the wings, we needed more firepower, that was clear, and better options in midfield and defence.