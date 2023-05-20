AFC Bridgnorth determined to push on after reprieve

The Crown Meadow outfit finished last season in the Division One relegation zone and were set to drop to step seven of the non-league pyramid. But they have received what joint-boss Steve Barrow described as “a gift from the footballing gods” with the news that they have avoided the drop. Haughmond, who finished bottom, will play at step seven next season while Heath Hayes have folded.

And now Barrow and Dom Heath can press ahead with their planned overhaul of the playing squad.

“I am relieved and and grateful for a long overdue break. We haven’t had a lot of luck,” said Barrow.

“It’s a gift from the footballing gods and it’s been grasped with both hands. We can’t find ourselves in this situation next season.

“I’m chuffed for the people behind the scenes because they are working hard to fix the things that need fixing.

“Now we know where the club will be playing we can push on with talking to players.

“We have 10 new faces already booked for our first training session on June 3 and that was before we knew what league we would be in. Now we can take a few conversations with other players a bit further.”