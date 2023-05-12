Managers planning to overhaul AFC Bridgnorth squad

Joint-bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath have designs on shaking things up at Crown Meadow after the club finished the season in the Midland League Division One relegation places.

The duo are looking to add to their backroom staff by appointing an assistant, a first team coach and a goalkeeping coach.

But it’s the playing staff that will take up the majority of their thinking with a planned overhaul, with the duo determined to surround themselves with players committed to the cause.

“There are ongoing talks with players for next season,” said Barrow. “We have targets in mind but it’s not that easy until we know what level we will be playing at.

“But regardless of the level, there is going to be a major overhaul of the playing staff.

“The days of people thinking they are doing the club a favour are over.

“We want hungry players who are committed to the cause.

“There is an opportunity here for players. If there are players from the levels below who are keen to progress or players from above who have been warming the bench and not getting as much game time as they would like, then get in touch. They can come along for pre-season and try to take that opportunity.”

The club have arranged pre-season games away to Market Drayton, Brocton and Wellington Amateurs on July 1, 8 and 15 respectively.