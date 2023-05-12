Hodnet fold and join forces with neighbours Market Drayton Town

Hodnet have folded and joined forces with Market Drayton Town: Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

But the squad and boss Matthew Allen are set to join forces with neighbours Market Drayton Town as the Gingerbread Men launch a youth side in the league.

Hodnet had enjoyed excellent Sunday league success since 2018 and subsequently spent two seasons in the National League system at step seven in the Salop Leisure county league, including finishes of second and fourth.

A statement from boss Allen explained he and the core of his loyal young squad, whose age averages between 17 and 20, will move across to Midland League Greenfields outfit Drayton, who are launching a second side in next season’s Salop Leisure League, helping to create a pathway to the first team.

The statement added: “The club achieved so much at bringing football back to the football community, a lot of joy and pride to supporters young and old and a lasting legacy having improved facilities.”

He thanked chairman Neil Morris and committee members for running the Hodnet Social Club and the club will donate kit and equipment to local junior sides.