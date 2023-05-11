Whitchurch Alport make history with crowning glory in Premier Cup final

Whitchurch Alport lift the 2022/23 TJ Vickers Premier Cup trophy on May 9 2023 after a comfortable 4-0 victory over county rivals Market Drayton Town at the New Bucks Head in Telford. Pic: Craig Thomas

Luke Goddard's men got the job done by half-time with three unanswered goals before adding a fourth at the death to take the trophy back to Yockings Park once more.

Market Drayton Town’s trophy bid ended in disappointment as Adam Shillcock’s side hoped to honour late chairman Mick Murphy by bringing the title back to Greenfields.

Former Gingerbread Men chairman Murphy, who was also chief executive of the Shropshire FA, was remembered with a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off after his sudden death two weeks ago.

Shillcock, a former coach at Alport, said: “I am hurting after that one, I wanted so much more for us all. I am proud of club, our players and my staff, our committee, our volunteers, and fans. This season must be the most difficult in memory and we have shown unity and a togetherness for better times to come.

“We were the better team the first twenty minutes and for the entirety of the second half, there maybe differences of opinion but it’s mine and I will own that.

“It’s a real sense of pride of how we came out second half and played football on the front foot showing what we are capable of, and this bodes well for what lies ahead.”

Shillcock added: “To our late chairman Mick, I never got the opportunity to thank him properly for installing a faith in me to lead your football club.