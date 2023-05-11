No easing off from champions Dawley Town as they bag a winning double

The Premier Division winners chalked up league win number 25 with a hard-fought success at Shrewsbury Up & Comers in midweek, courtesy of a first-half strike from Charlie Knowles.

And they added to their victory count at the weekend by sweeping aside Wem Town 5-0.

Knowles led the way with a double, while Aaron Humphreys, Jordan Jones and George Lees all struck once.

Third-placed Church Stretton Town also bagged two wins from two outings last week.

Three goals in the first 15 minutes from Alexander Ryder, James Hill and Josh Hunting set them on the way to a 4-1 midweek win at Shrewsbury Up & Comers. Substitute Dean Richards wrapped up the win after half-time.

Stretton were in fine form again on Saturday as they beat visiting Prees United 6-2.

Hill and Matthew Cole both found the net twice, with Ryder and Benjamin Hartshorne joining them on the scoresheet. Chris Owen scored both goals for Prees.

Prees had also been on the receiving end of a heavy midweek defeat, going down 7-2 away to Hodnet.

Samuel Flory and Adam Hailes netted for Prees with Connor Dunne (two), Nicky Parker, Daniel Parker, Levi Hunter, Nathan Brayford and Samuel Yeomans on target for the hosts.

Hodnet followed up that triumph with a 3-0 win on the road at Morda United on Saturday. Daniel Parker, Cameron Dourish and Dunne grabbed the goals.

Morda had also tasted defeat at home in midweek, going down 2-1 to Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Strikes from Emmanuel Adomako and Jason Clare secured the points for Ercall.

The other piece of midweek action saw Gobowen Celtic edge out Wrockwardine Wood Juniors in a seven-goal thriller.

Two goals from Ed Rogers and one each from Jack Hughes and Louis Morris saw Celtic to victory.

St Martins rounded off their season on a positive note on Saturday.