Ludlow Colts finish the campaign in style to secure top five

Ludlow Colts

A well-deserved 3-1 success away to Hinton saw Colts put the seal on an impressive campaign and guaranteed a top five finish in the Premier Division.

Availability problems left the visitors down to the bare bones, but they came flying out of the blocks to make a dream start.

They were ahead inside the opening minute after being awarded a penalty.

Kieron Hollis was fouled in the penalty area, but he then dusted himself down and calmly slotted past the keeper to open the scoring.

Hinton recovered from the early setback and pushed for an equaliser, but they were kept at bay by Colts keeper Zack Venables, who made a number of vital saves.

And it was Colts who bagged the next goal as they doubled their lead before half-time.

The goal came courtesy of a home defender, who headed Sam Thomas’s in-swinging corner into his own net. Colts threatened to add a third before the break but were denied by a string of fine saves from the home keeper.

The visitors continued to create chances after the break with Hollis going close before Tom Dwyer saw his shot come back off the post.

But Colts were not to be denied and Hollis doubled his personal tally and added his side’s third of the afternoon when he latched on to a fine through ball from Thomas and fired it passed the on-rushing keeper.

Hinton pulled a goal back when Evan Pearson found the top corner of the net with a stunning strike from 20 yards.