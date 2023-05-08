Market Drayton aiming to honour Mick in county final

Drayton want win

The Gingerbread Men tackle Whitchurch Alport in the county final in their first fixture since the sudden and unexpected death of club stalwart and “rock” Murphy last week.

Murphy died suddenly aged 60 while on duty for Shropshire FA, where he was chief executive, at St George’s Park in Burton, the headquarters of the national FA.

He had served the Greenfields club in several roles, including chairman, manager and even a player of the former Little Drayton Colts in the late 1970s.

His death led to a flood of tributes from football in Shropshire and county FAs nationwide. Drayton face rivals Alport at AFC Telford United next Tuesday night and manager Adam Shillcock wants to bring home the trophy in tribute.

“It makes it more imperative now, Mick’s wife Jayne messaged me saying she was going to be there at the final as all the lads have sent her messages of condolence,” Shillcock said. “She said that she wants to be there for the lads.

“It makes it even more important now, we haven’t won a cup for seven years and it would be a good tribute to Mick.

“It’s been a tough season and no-one would’ve felt that more than Mick. It would’ve hurt him to see us relegated, he wanted nothing but the best for the club.

“He wanted us to kick on again, he placed his trust in me and we had a plan to kick on again next year. I’m looking at how we can finish strongly to win this cup and the lads want to do it for Jayne.

“We’ve got a duty of care to move on next year, that’s for everybody – fans, volunteers, players, coaching staff – a duty of care to look after what was essentially Mick’s club, we’ve got to keep it going strong.”

Drayton was a family affair for the Murphys, with Mick’s wife Jayne heavily involved at the club on a matchday.