Ludlow Colts aiming to sign off with win

Ludlow Colts

Colts’ hopes of a top three Premier Division finish have ended following a draw and a defeat in their last two outings.

They shared the spoils in a keenly-contested midweek clash at Kington despite being low on numbers due to availability problems.

Kington started well and forced Zack Venables into making some fine saves.

Colts were limited to half-chances and never tested the home keeper.

With 10 minutes of the half left, Kington took the lead when a free-kick was headed home.

The hosts saw an effort cleared off the line on the hour-mark and in the melee that followed thre referee spotted some foul play and sent a Kington off.

Ludlow changed their formation as they chased an equaliser with centre-half Morgan Millard joining the strikers. Jake Conod was denied as the pressure mounted, before Colts levelled in the 92nd minute when Tom Poyner bundled the ball over the line.