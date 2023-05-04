Church Stretton strike to net a piece of silverware

Church Stretton celebrate - Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The shootout for silverware took place at AFC Telford’s New Bucks Head and it was Stretton who were celebrating long into the night after beating Hodnet 2-0.

Jack Briscoe set Stretton on the way to success when he netted in the 38th minute. And the victory was wrapped up when Harry Morris struck on the hour mark.

Stretton will now turn their attention to picking up maximum points from their final three league games to clinch the runners-up spot behind champions Dawley Town.

There was plenty of league action over the last week with midweek and weekend clashes.

Samuel Flory was in fine form for Prees as they bagged maximum points from two games.

He netted all four of his side’s goals in their 4-1 midweek triumph at home to Madeley Sports after Shaun Davies had given the visitors at 18th-minute lead.

Flory was on target again, along Tom Clive and Jamie Parry as Prees beat Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 3-1 at the weekend. Matty Stuart scored for Wood.

That clash ended a busy week for Wrockwardine who had also been in action on Tuesday and Thursday.

A goal from Joel Hodnett helped them secure a 1-1 draw at home to Ludlow in their first clash and he was on the mark again along with Stuart in Thursday’s 2-1 victory away to SAHA FC. Gobowen Celtic had a mixed week. Goals from Richard Hardy, Jack Hughes, George Morris, Louis Morris and Samuel Nash saw them beat hosts SAHA 5-2 on Tuesday, but they then crashed to a 6-0 reverse at home to Morda United 48 hours later.

Tom Gale was the star for Morda with a hat-trick. Adam Oliver, Max Evans and Josh Bowen also netted.

Gobowen then suffered a 3-2 reverse at home to Wem Town on Sunday. Hughes and Morris scored their goals with Greg Dakin, Grant Butler and Ben Howells scoring for Wem.

Unbeaten champions Dawley reeled off their 24th Premier Division win of the season on Thursday night. A hat-trick from Charlie Knowles and a strike from Daniel Beddows saw them triumph 4-1 at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution. Jenson Baynes netted for the hosts.

Ludlow rounded off their season on a high with a 5-0 win at home to Madeley Sports.

Ryan Lewis struck twice, with Morgan Millard, Zac Williams and Tom Everall joining him on the scoresheet.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers edged out Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution in a seven-goal thriller.

Lewis Bloor and Owen Rothwell both struck twice for the hosts with Json Clare (two) and Eric Mensah replying for Ercall.

Hodnet cruised to a resounding 7-1 win at home to St Martins.

Seven different players – Macauley Clifton, Daniel Parker, Adam Heath, Kieran Jones, Harry MacDonald, Connor Dunne and Samuel Yeomans – hit the back of the net.

AFC Bridgnorth Development found their shooting boots in the latest Salopian Cup clashes as they eased to a 7-0 win against Llanymynech. Wellington Amateurs Development were also in fine form, beating visiting Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers 6-0.

There were also home wins for Brown Clee and Ellesmere Rangers.