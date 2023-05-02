Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth look for players who are committed

By Nick ElwellNon leaguePublished: Comments

AFC Bridgnorth duo Steve Barrow and Dom Heath plan to surround themselves with players who are committed to the cause next season.

The joint-bosses saw a miserable Midland League campaign end with a 5-0 defeat away to play-off hopefuls Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.

And once again Bridgnorth, who have finished in the Division One relegation places, were hit by availability problems as they travelled with just 13 players.

“We only had 13 players including Dom, who is in his forties, due to availability issues. It's is a problem I have alluded to this season," said Barrow.

“We were let down the night before the game again.

“We wondered what sort of side Ashby would put out given they have a play-off game this week, and they went as strong as they possibly could.

“But we played well first half and should have gone in at half-time in the lead.

“We created five very good chances, but failed to take any of them. We hit the woodwork and their keeper made some good saves and then they have scored direct from a corner with the last kick of the half.

“Ashby freshened things and made a few subs in the second, but we couldn’t do a lot because we didn't have many options.

"That flaky availability has cost us again and is something that will change next season.

“We have started speaking to players and we want players here who want to play for the club and are committed."

Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News