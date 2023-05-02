Bridgnorth look for players who are committed

The joint-bosses saw a miserable Midland League campaign end with a 5-0 defeat away to play-off hopefuls Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.

And once again Bridgnorth, who have finished in the Division One relegation places, were hit by availability problems as they travelled with just 13 players.

“We only had 13 players including Dom, who is in his forties, due to availability issues. It's is a problem I have alluded to this season," said Barrow.

“We were let down the night before the game again.

“We wondered what sort of side Ashby would put out given they have a play-off game this week, and they went as strong as they possibly could.

“But we played well first half and should have gone in at half-time in the lead.

“We created five very good chances, but failed to take any of them. We hit the woodwork and their keeper made some good saves and then they have scored direct from a corner with the last kick of the half.

“Ashby freshened things and made a few subs in the second, but we couldn’t do a lot because we didn't have many options.

"That flaky availability has cost us again and is something that will change next season.