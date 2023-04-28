Bridgnorth consigned to drop zone, but are still chasing points

The Crown Meadow men are resigned to finishing in the Midland League Division One relegation places but assistant boss Steve Barrow has stressed the need to pick up as many points as possible as they wait for confirmation of their fate or if there will be any possible reprieve.

“We are going to finish in the bottom three but I keep hearing suggestions that three teams may not be relegated,” said Barrow. “If that turns out to be the case and one or two sides go down, then it would be preferable to finish third from bottom.

“And we can do that if we take care of business on Saturday. It’s going to be tough because Ashby are a good side but we have played some of our better stuff against the better sides this season.”

Bridgnorth will make the trip to Leicestershire on the back of a win and a draw and two consecutive clean sheets.

Goals from Ryan Bradshaw and Matthew Dean secured a 2-0 derby day success at Haughmond last weekend.

The only downside was the fact goalscorer Bradshaw picked up a red card in the first-half and will miss Saturday’s finale as the serves the first of a three-game ban that will run into next season.